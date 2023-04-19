Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Lekeciu seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
149 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 296,630
IN THE GATVER OF BLACK, ECONOMICINIS, QUALITY EQUIPMENT, YOUTH AND FUNCTIONAL SELECTED BLOOD…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 477,793
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
44 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,591
THE SOURCE OF THE NUGARDIC PARK FOR SUBLOCATION WITH THE LIGHT OF THE LAND SECTION AND THE L…
3 room apartment
Ziegzdriai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 127,410
SHARE RETS CHANGE OF THE WARIANT YPATINGS MARKET FOR PEOPLE IN THE WHERE WANT TO HAVE A BUT …
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
193 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 248,751
House
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
126 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 185,159
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 174,195
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 125,421
MODERN BE STILING 1 ROOM BUY IN THE COUNCIL CITY CITY IN THE CUSTOMER OF THE COUNCIL! The a…
House
Prienai, Lithuania
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 223,965
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE IN THE CITY of THE WAY. HOUSE IN THE HOUSE OF THE SIX, IN…
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 118,453
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/11 Floor
€ 179,172
ERDVUS 2K. BUY IN THE FORESTIGATION OF FORESTIGATION WITH THE EBRDESS BALKON! ..............…
House
Karliskes, Lithuania
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 288,667
EXCLUSIVE OBJECTIVE ANT HIGH ECJER CRANTO This place is for you if you dream of implementing…
Properties features in Lekeciu seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
