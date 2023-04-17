Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

Leipalingis
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Leipalingis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Leipalingis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,000
2-room apartment with 15.36 acres of land in a historic building in Leipzig GENERAL INFOR…

Properties features in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir