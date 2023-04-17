Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Lazdijai
2
Seirijai
2
Kapciamiestis
1
7 properties total found
Housein Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
House
Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
SODY SODY PARTIES WHITE ANČIET, FOREST APPTSUPTY STOP MANUFACTURED IMAGES, GREEN PERSON, PIC…
Housein Seirijai, Lithuania
House
Seirijai, Lithuania
186 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,000
Housein Prapuntai, Lithuania
House
Prapuntai, Lithuania
392 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
❗❗❗ You dream of starting a rural tourism business or having a own homestead on the shores o…
Housein Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
46 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,000
Housein civonys, Lithuania
House
civonys, Lithuania
89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Housein Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
128 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
Housein Gervenai, Lithuania
House
Gervenai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
House for sale in Gervenai. Hazel r. GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: 75000 Eur. - address: A…

