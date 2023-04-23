Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe
  5. Lazdijai
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lazdijai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
46 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,000
FULL RENOVATED MODE, NEW RATER WAY, PHOTO MANAGEMENT INSTALLATIONS, PROTECTION LANGUAGE ROUN…
House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
128 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
REDUCED PRICE !!! SHOWING IN THE CYSTON CITY, LASK RAJ House for sale with a 20 acre plot …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir