Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Lazdijai eldership, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Svedai, Lithuania
House
Svedai, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
162 sq. M. m. house with 10a plot of land in the Deep The deep is located in the municipa…
2 room apartment in Pandelys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pandelys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 34,000
2 ROOMS BUYING APPLICATION G., IN THE ROOM! RENOVATED HOUSE, RELATED RENOVATION. STRATEGICAL…
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
LIVING IN THE HOUSE IN RAMYGAL, SODES G. HOUSE INDICATORY RAMYGAL CITY CENTER, ASFALTED PRIV…
House in Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 144,211
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE LAP CITY _18-KOS ARS SECTION _147 KV.M. GARROW SUPPLY FOR LOSS _____…
House in civonys, Lithuania
House
civonys, Lithuania
89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
EXCLUSIVE OBJECT - ACTIVE BUSINESS COUNTRY LOCRETY This is a place for you if you dream of i…
House in Vytautava, Lithuania
House
Vytautava, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
SELLOW 48.77 a.S. WITH HOME PROJECT HOME NATURAL IN APSUPTY! HOUSE BUILDING PER 6-8 MONTHS. …
House in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 40,000
SELLOW OF BEHIC 7 ARS INCLUDING TRAK R. WEEK, VOSYLIAN SOME! Vosylik – village in the munic…
House in Gargzdai, Lithuania
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
243 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
ATTENTION TO THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK IN THE COURTYARD OF THEIR HOME - A RARE OPPORTUNITY: an …
1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 13 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,800
After the renovation, a 1-room apartment is sold in Alexote. * * * ADVANTAGE: * House - br…
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 344,991
3 room apartment in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
Quiet location The Bendors are equipped with a cozy and stylish, bright 3-room apartment wit…
2 room apartment in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 36,000
SELLED BUTAS, J. BASANAVIUM G. IN CHANGES. RENOVATED HOUSE. POSSIBILITY TO BUY EXAMPLES (RBM…

Properties features in Lazdijai eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir