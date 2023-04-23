Lithuania
2
Realting.com
Lithuania
Alytus County
Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Lazdijai eldership, Lithuania
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Svedai, Lithuania
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
162 sq. M. m. house with 10a plot of land in the Deep The deep is located in the municipa…
2 room apartment
Pandelys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 34,000
2 ROOMS BUYING APPLICATION G., IN THE ROOM! RENOVATED HOUSE, RELATED RENOVATION. STRATEGICAL…
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
LIVING IN THE HOUSE IN RAMYGAL, SODES G. HOUSE INDICATORY RAMYGAL CITY CENTER, ASFALTED PRIV…
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
185 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 144,211
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE LAP CITY _18-KOS ARS SECTION _147 KV.M. GARROW SUPPLY FOR LOSS _____…
House
civonys, Lithuania
89 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
EXCLUSIVE OBJECT - ACTIVE BUSINESS COUNTRY LOCRETY This is a place for you if you dream of i…
House
Vytautava, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
SELLOW 48.77 a.S. WITH HOME PROJECT HOME NATURAL IN APSUPTY! HOUSE BUILDING PER 6-8 MONTHS. …
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 40,000
SELLOW OF BEHIC 7 ARS INCLUDING TRAK R. WEEK, VOSYLIAN SOME! Vosylik – village in the munic…
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
243 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
ATTENTION TO THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK IN THE COURTYARD OF THEIR HOME - A RARE OPPORTUNITY: an …
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
13 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 15,800
After the renovation, a 1-room apartment is sold in Alexote. * * * ADVANTAGE: * House - br…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 344,991
3 room apartment
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
Quiet location The Bendors are equipped with a cozy and stylish, bright 3-room apartment wit…
2 room apartment
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 36,000
SELLED BUTAS, J. BASANAVIUM G. IN CHANGES. RENOVATED HOUSE. POSSIBILITY TO BUY EXAMPLES (RBM…
