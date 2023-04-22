Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Lavoriskiu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
4 room apartment in Sniurai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Sniurai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 74,500
SELLED VERY ERDVUS 4-YOU ROOMS BUY IN THE CALVEL! Large, warm and spacious apartment for sal…

Properties features in Lavoriskiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
