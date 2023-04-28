Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Taurages rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Lauksargiu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 41,000
SHARE 1 ROOM WERE STATEBERS G., IN THE CANEVIEW, MODERNIZED NAME. BUTASING PROCEDURE, SELDIN…
House in Antakalnis, Lithuania
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 215,000
THE COUNTRY ISSUED FOR THE GOVERN PARK 3 ROOM. BUTAS V. IN THE WAY OF THE WITNING, NEW, WILL…
1 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 43,000
A spacious, newly renovated one-room apartment for sale in Jonava, in a very good location. …
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
157 m² Number of floors 1
€ 479,000
CLAUS HOUSE WITH PILNA APPLICATION, 4 - RIAIS MIEGAMAISIA AND I GARK 2-IEMS AUTOMOBILE, BEST…
3 room apartment in Tvarkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Tvarkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
Quiet location The Bendors are equipped with a cozy and stylish, bright 3-room apartment wit…
2 room apartment in Gulbine, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Gulbine, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 77,000
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
A DAL APPLICATION HOUSE OF THE DALPARDS FOR PAPICAN. WITH 7.5 ARO LAND SECTION! It’s a gre…
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
In Palanga, two new individual houses are being built on Austea Street. 135 sqm., 3 acres o…
1 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 16 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 23,000
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale a neat 3-room apartment in Panemune! Apartment for sale in an ultra-separated and…
2 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 86,000

Properties features in Lauksargiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir