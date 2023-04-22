Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
IN THE LEAVESTIGATION, A.MERK'S GATVES, A HOUSE ISSUED IN THE LOSS OF NET 34 ARS IN THE SECT…

Properties features in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir