Houses for sale in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
House in Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 145,900
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE LAP CITY _18-KOS ARS SECTION _147 KV.M. GARROW SUPPLY FOR LOSS _____…
House in Satijai, Lithuania
House
Satijai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,900
Garden house for sale in Kaunas district, Foxes old, Shatias k.. IDEAL LOCATION NOT ONLY F…
House in Satijai, Lithuania
House
Satijai, Lithuania
134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,500
SELL AND ERDVUS HOUSE IS SELDED. A great opportunity to get involved according to your wishe…
House in Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
IN THE LEAVESTIGATION, A.MERK'S GATVES, A HOUSE ISSUED IN THE LOSS OF NET 34 ARS IN THE SECT…
House in Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
272 m² Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
SELLED HOUSE IN EXCLUDED THE LOCATION IN THE CITY OF LEAF .HOUSE IS A HISPED IN APSUPTION .T…
House in Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
38 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
The garden is in an excellent location, 1 km away, a clean quarry in Villeme where you can s…

