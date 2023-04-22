Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Ginenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ginenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 69,000
SELLED 2 K. BUY IN DOMAIN ANT SHIPS MEAUIN A quiet and quiet area surrounded by nature, good…

Properties features in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir