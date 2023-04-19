Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Siauliu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kursenu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Drasuciai, Lithuania
House
Drasuciai, Lithuania
253 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,900
ERDVUS 252 KV.M TWO HIGHER LIFE IN THE DRIVING WITH A BIG 30 AREA SODU AND A AGRICULTURAL BU…

Properties features in Kursenu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir