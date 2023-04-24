Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kursenai, Lithuania

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kursenai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kursenai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 32,000
2 room apartment in Kursenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kursenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,000
