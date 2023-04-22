Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kursenai, Lithuania

6 properties total found
House in Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN COURT - ADDITIONAL G. 39 WITH AID BUILDINGS AND SPLIED. Location: Cu…
1 room apartment in Kursenai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kursenai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 32,000
2 room apartment in Kursenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kursenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,000
House in Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
House in Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 50,000
House in Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
