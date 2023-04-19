Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Kupiskio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Kupiskis

Residential properties for sale in Kupiskis, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Kupiskis, Lithuania
House
Kupiskis, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,900
A COUNTRY CENTER FOR SALE IS A ROLLING HOUSE WHICH IS RIGHT FOR LIFE OR COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIE…
Realting.com
Go