Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Krosnos seniunija, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
97 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 408,115
HIGH QUALITY FULL PREPARED HOUSE WITH LOSS IN THE CRANTIC ANT MARI CRANTIC !!! 4.25 ARS SECT…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 164,231
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE SINCIPLES! ________________________________________…
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 45,788
2 ROOMS BUY IN THE FIFTH HOME HIGH, VILLIES G., THE FUND. BUAST PROCEDURE, SELECTED WITH WHI…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
42 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,448
PART 2 ROOMS BUTH / INDICATE OF 2 ROOMS BUTAS AFTER CAPITAL REMON --------------------------…
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
38 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 74,655
SHOW NEW RENOVATED WEAD LOFT, QUALITY EQUIPMENT. ELECTION TO EVERY LIFE TO INVESTMENT! _____…
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 59,226
House
Leonavas, Lithuania
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,816
1-storey garden house for sale with a plot of 12.34 acres, in Arlavishk, Kaunas district. A …
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 168,223
MODERN BEI STILING 2 ROOMS CENTRE Good strategic location, near Kaunas bus station, Acropol…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 174,195
LIKO LAST COTED ANT NEMUN KRANTO KAUNE!!! Have you ever dreamed of living on the river bank?…
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
125 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 188,131
125 KV is SALE. M HOME PART NEW IN THE BESICURANT FILARET RAJON. PUTIC PLACE FOR NEW STATEME…
House
Salos, Lithuania
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,202
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 79,632
SODY BACK IN THE TRAINING AREA, BESIRIBATED WITH THE WHITE LAW ! ___________________________…
