Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Krosnos seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
97 m² Number of floors 2
€ 408,115
HIGH QUALITY FULL PREPARED HOUSE WITH LOSS IN THE CRANTIC ANT MARI CRANTIC !!! 4.25 ARS SECT…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 164,231
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE SINCIPLES! ________________________________________…
2 room apartmentin Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,788
2 ROOMS BUY IN THE FIFTH HOME HIGH, VILLIES G., THE FUND. BUAST PROCEDURE, SELECTED WITH WHI…
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
42 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,448
PART 2 ROOMS BUTH / INDICATE OF 2 ROOMS BUTAS AFTER CAPITAL REMON --------------------------…
2 room apartmentin Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 74,655
SHOW NEW RENOVATED WEAD LOFT, QUALITY EQUIPMENT. ELECTION TO EVERY LIFE TO INVESTMENT! _____…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 59,226
Housein Leonavas, Lithuania
House
Leonavas, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,816
1-storey garden house for sale with a plot of 12.34 acres, in Arlavishk, Kaunas district. A …
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 168,223
MODERN BEI STILING 2 ROOMS CENTRE Good strategic location, near Kaunas bus station, Acropol…
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
88 m² Number of floors 2
€ 174,195
LIKO LAST COTED ANT NEMUN KRANTO KAUNE!!! Have you ever dreamed of living on the river bank?…
Housein Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 188,131
125 KV is SALE. M HOME PART NEW IN THE BESICURANT FILARET RAJON. PUTIC PLACE FOR NEW STATEME…
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,202
Housein Antakalnis, Lithuania
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,632
SODY BACK IN THE TRAINING AREA, BESIRIBATED WITH THE WHITE LAW ! ___________________________…

Properties features in Krosnos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir