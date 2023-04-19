Lithuania
2
Realting.com
Lithuania
Alytus County
Alytus District Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Krokialaukio seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
81 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 84,608
4 ROOMS BUY, 80.57 KV.M, WOOD IN THE GATVER, WITH BALKON AND VIDD TO YOUR KIEM PART!!! Adva…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 71,669
SELLING 47.03 KV.M. 2 ROOM. BUAST IN DRUSKINES, BARAVYKES G. 1A. PUTIES WILL ONLY AS ANTRI O…
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 69,678
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
5/16 Floor
€ 207,044
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT 3-HIS ROOMS WAS IN HEARTH! ________________________________ BUTO A…
House
Taurage, Lithuania
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,678
PART OF THE HOME WITH 4.56 ARS LAND IN THE TOURAGE, PRESIDENT G. 31 100.77 sq. M. m. part of…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 168,223
Individual A++ house for sale St. John's II k. Elnio g. Your new home Jonuš II k. will give …
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 132,388
SHOWED COTEDS IN JONUČIUB, NEW CYLANDS IN THE CVARTAL. • New A + class individual home proj…
House
Birzai, Lithuania
113 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,816
SODYBA MARKETING G. 2, BIRD SOME, BIRD RAJ. Family house in a clearly visible place near the…
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,586
A unique homestead for sale in the beautiful town of Sveils, Mountaino g.19. Name has all ur…
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 43,798
CLASS SECTION OF THE EMPHYMENT WITH HOUSE IN GIRTHS! The plot with a garden house is strate…
House
Salos, Lithuania
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 217,993
SELL NEW BUILDING, QUALITY HIGH HIGH HOUSE MARIAN VERIOVKIN IN THE HIGHESTIGATION ! CALU TE…
House
Toliociai, Lithuania
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 188,131
