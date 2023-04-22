Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Kretinga District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kretingos seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Padvariai, Lithuania
House
Padvariai, Lithuania
231 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
IN CRETING, THE HOUSE IN THE CART IS IN THE 25th century. SKLYPU ___________________________…
House in Padvariai, Lithuania
House
Padvariai, Lithuania
231 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
IN CRETING, THE HOUSE IN THE CART IS IN THE 25th century. SKLYPU ___________________________…
House in Kveciai, Lithuania
House
Kveciai, Lithuania
340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,000
SELLED NOT BE INCLUDED 2 HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE LELS 1st G., TWO KVECI, CRETING R. IDEAL CH…
House in Kretingsodis, Lithuania
House
Kretingsodis, Lithuania
182 m² Number of floors 2
€ 177,000

Properties features in Kretingos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir