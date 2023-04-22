Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Kretinga District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Kretingos seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House in Padvariai, Lithuania
House
Padvariai, Lithuania
231 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
IN CRETING, THE HOUSE IN THE CART IS IN THE 25th century. SKLYPU ___________________________…
House in Padvariai, Lithuania
House
Padvariai, Lithuania
231 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
IN CRETING, THE HOUSE IN THE CART IS IN THE 25th century. SKLYPU ___________________________…
House in Kveciai, Lithuania
House
Kveciai, Lithuania
340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,000
SELLED NOT BE INCLUDED 2 HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE LELS 1st G., TWO KVECI, CRETING R. IDEAL CH…
House in Kretingsodis, Lithuania
House
Kretingsodis, Lithuania
182 m² Number of floors 2
€ 177,000

Properties features in Kretingos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir