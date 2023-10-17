Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Kretingos miesto seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kretingos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kretinga, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 1
€230,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kretinga, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
€90,000

Properties features in Kretingos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir