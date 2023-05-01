Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Kretinga District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kretingos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Kretinga
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kretinga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kretinga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 65,000
SELLED IN THE CRET OF 2-HIR ROOMS In Crete, in a quiet location, 2 - an apartment with a ba…
3 room apartment in Kluonaliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kluonaliai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 44,900
THE ERDVUS BUY! ===========<1>=<><> <>TAG1><>><> …

Properties features in Kretingos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir