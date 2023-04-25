Houses for sale in Kretingales seniunija, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
House
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
304 m² Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
SELLING HOUSE IN THE ITIN PATRAUCTION PLACE, IN THE TOURALAUK WITH 15 A. SKLYPU House for s…
House in Normantai, Lithuania
House
Normantai, Lithuania
219 m² Number of floors 2
€ 448,000
SELDING STILING AND QUALITY INCLUDED TWO HIGH 218.64 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 9 A. SKLYPU AND SEPARA…
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
101 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
HOUSE IS SELDED WITH 9 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house for natural materials,…
House in Graudusiai, Lithuania
House
Graudusiai, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 2
€ 244,500
2022m. construction two-storey, 3 – 4-room cottages with land and terraces in Nemirseta, 600…
6 room house in Bendikai, Lithuania
6 room house
Bendikai, Lithuania
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street 12. A newly built house wi…
2 room house in Bendikai, Lithuania
2 room house
Bendikai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street. A newly built house with …
House in Graudusiai, Lithuania
House
Graudusiai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,555
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
House in Girkaliai, Lithuania
House
Girkaliai, Lithuania
88 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
PUTI OPPORTUNITY TO PREPARE YOUR SVAILABLES! We offer to buy 10th century. plot in Palanga, …

