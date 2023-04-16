Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Kretinga District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Housein Padvariai, Lithuania
House
Padvariai, Lithuania
231 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
IN CRETING, THE HOUSE IN THE CART IS IN THE 25th century. SKLYPU ___________________________…
Housein Kiauleikiai, Lithuania
House
Kiauleikiai, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,000
Log house for sale Pork k. in a quiet neighborhood. ============= TAG1> ADVANTAGE: • Org…
Housein Sasaiciai, Lithuania
House
Sasaiciai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,000
In the children, the garden house is sold in the Klaipeda area, which is fully adapted for a…
Housein Kveciai, Lithuania
House
Kveciai, Lithuania
340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,000
SELLED NOT BE INCLUDED 2 HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE LELS 1st G., TWO KVECI, CRETING R. IDEAL CH…
Housein Slaveitai, Lithuania
House
Slaveitai, Lithuania
574 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Housein Kretingsodis, Lithuania
House
Kretingsodis, Lithuania
182 m² Number of floors 2
€ 177,000
Housein Gruslauke, Lithuania
House
Gruslauke, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Renovated, 5-room (13 square for sale.) house with 24 acres of land in the Occupied, Vaineia…
Housein Laukzeme, Lithuania
House
Laukzeme, Lithuania
255 m² Number of floors 3
€ 105,000
BUY THE HOUSE IN CRETE!!! House for sale Holy g. House tiles, heating with solid fuel and ga…
Housein Gryksiai, Lithuania
House
Gryksiai, Lithuania
127 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
IN NEW KVARTAL, COUNTRY CRETING, DUPULČIU, CEDROS G. SELLING ONE HIGH, RACIONALS SUPLANED 12…

Properties features in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir