Residential properties for sale in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania
Kretinga
1
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Padvariai, Lithuania
231 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
IN CRETING, THE HOUSE IN THE CART IS IN THE 25th century. SKLYPU ___________________________…
2 room apartment
Kretinga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 65,000
SELLED IN THE CRET OF 2-HIR ROOMS In Crete, in a quiet location, 2 - an apartment with a ba…
House
Kiauleikiai, Lithuania
61 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 83,000
Log house for sale Pork k. in a quiet neighborhood. ============= TAG1> ADVANTAGE: • Org…
House
Sasaiciai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 69,000
In the children, the garden house is sold in the Klaipeda area, which is fully adapted for a…
House
Kveciai, Lithuania
340 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 59,000
SELLED NOT BE INCLUDED 2 HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE LELS 1st G., TWO KVECI, CRETING R. IDEAL CH…
3 room apartment
Kluonaliai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 44,900
THE ERDVUS BUY! ===========<1>=<><> <>TAG1><>><> …
House
Slaveitai, Lithuania
574 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
House
Kretingsodis, Lithuania
182 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 177,000
House
Gruslauke, Lithuania
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Renovated, 5-room (13 square for sale.) house with 24 acres of land in the Occupied, Vaineia…
House
Laukzeme, Lithuania
255 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 105,000
BUY THE HOUSE IN CRETE!!! House for sale Holy g. House tiles, heating with solid fuel and ga…
House
Gryksiai, Lithuania
127 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
IN NEW KVARTAL, COUNTRY CRETING, DUPULČIU, CEDROS G. SELLING ONE HIGH, RACIONALS SUPLANED 12…
