Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Krekenavos seniunija, Lithuania

Krekenava
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Krekenava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Krekenava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,900

Properties features in Krekenavos seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir