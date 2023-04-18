Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Krakiu seniunija, Lithuania

Krakes
3
4 properties total found
Housein Azytenai, Lithuania
House
Azytenai, Lithuania
363 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,000
SELDING THE PRIPAL CHAINING IN THE WAYER OF THE BUSINESS! IN THE RUND OF THE RUNDERS, WE ARE…
2 room apartmentin Krakes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 26,000
SELLED WERE A HAPPY MEMES G. 4, CHAIN. Address – Lowers g. 4-16, Chairs; Total area – 41.4…
3 room apartmentin Krakes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 43,900
SELLED BUTAS, LIGHT G. IN CHANGES. Address – Noise g. 7, Chairs; Total area – 54.50 sq. M. …
3 room apartmentin Krakes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 55,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…

Properties features in Krakiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir