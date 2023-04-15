How much do apartments in Klaipėda cost?

Klaipėda is a beautiful and cozy port city in Lithuania located on the Akmena-Danė river.

What are the most popular areas of Klaipėda for buying an apartment?

The Akmena-Danė river divides the city into two parts — the Left Bank (the Old town) and the Right Bank (modern city centre). On the Left Bank, you can find the apartments perfect for connoisseurs of quiet life and old architecture. There are some wooden houses in the German style, which were built in the 18th century. Those who want to live in the new buildings usually buy property on the Right Bank.

How much do apartments in Klaipėda cost on average?

The average price of apartments in Klaipėda is 1300-1400 euros m2. The price, as elsewhere, largely depends on the location, the area of property, repairs, and equipment.

For about 30,000-40,000 euros, you can buy a one- or two-bedroom property with a simple renovation in the Old town. Those who plan to buy an apartment with modern repairs and appliances in Klaipėda should expect to spend no less than 80,000 euros. Spacious apartments in a building constructed before 2010 cost about 150,000-200,000 euros.

Can I get a residence permit in Lithuania for purchasing real estate?

Owning an apartment in Klaipėda can speed up the process of obtaining a residence permit. Once you have registered your residence, you can start preparing documents for the residence permit.