Apartments for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

1 room apartmentin Gargzdai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Gargzdai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 49,900
SELLING 1 ROOM (32.30 sq.m.) BUTH IN THE WING G., IN THE CLASS. ==========<1><1G>…
2 room apartmentin Svencele, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 164,300
In the land of water and wind, in Svencele, all free souls are waiting for a cozy and modern…
1 room apartmentin Svencele, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 116,500
In the land of water and wind, in Svencele, all free souls are waiting for a cozy and modern…
3 room apartmentin Svencele, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 199,000
FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, HIGH QUALITY POILSI, BUYED BEFORE CURRENT MARKES ASK AND ENJOY ! …
3 room apartmentin Rimkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Rimkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 85,000
3-room apartment with holu Banduži. 21, Klaipeda. Total area 78.04 sq.m., apartment on the 4…
2 room apartmentin Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 165,000

