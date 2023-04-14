Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

Palanga
32
Klaipeda
19
Gargzdai
5
Neringa
3
Kintai
2
Silute
2
Endriejavas
1
Katyciai
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
576 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000

Properties features in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir