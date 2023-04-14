Show property on map Show properties list
152 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 170,000
IN THE CUSTOMS OF 2 ROOMS, HIGH LUBOM IS AND IMAGE IN THE MAKING OLD ===========<1>&l…
1 room apartmentin Gargzdai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Gargzdai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 49,900
SELLING 1 ROOM (32.30 sq.m.) BUTH IN THE WING G., IN THE CLASS. ==========<1><1G>…
1 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 83,900
Summer is right here, and do you already have a summer house on the seaside? Come and stay h…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 48,500
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 86,000
SELLED 2 - THEIR ROOMS WRONG WITH 3 A. MAP SECTION In a quiet location in the northern part…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 66,800
SELLED 2 K. BUTAS 45.32 sq.m WHITE PR. near the Baltic pr. ring ----------------------------…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 148,000
2 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 140,000
3 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 152,900
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 9/22 Floor
€ 130,000
SELLING 2 - THEIR ROOMS BUYBERS TO BE IN BUILDING For sale a functional two-room apartment …
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,900
SELLED 2 K. BUTAS 42.17 sq.m Minija g. near the Wrestling Relocation -----------------------…
3 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 82,800
SELLED 3 K. BUTAS 71 sq.m Mountainome g. near the Wrestling Relocation ---------------------…
4 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 70,000
EXCLUSIVE 4 ROOMS BUY In the center of the town of Silk, a spacious 4-room apartment is sol…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 82,900
Two-room apartment for sale in Klaipeda, in the Holiday area of Minia Street. The bright an…
2 room apartmentin Verdaine, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Verdaine, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 55,000
IN THE FIRST HIGH, SURRANTED 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE FAMILY, THE USER OF THE MAPHERS, G. 2 47.15 …
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 148,000
1 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 82,499
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 93,815
IN THE SILLION, NEW STATEMENT BUTES A+ CLASSES are INDUSTRIAL. Apartments for sale in a new…
3 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 270,000
In the heart of the attic, near the central part of the city, we offer you to buy a newly re…
3 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 1/11 Floor
€ 274,750
Rare opportunity! Spacious loft in the heart of Palanga! Even 78kv.m. the loft over 2 floo…
5 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 490,000
ERDVUS BUYER PER DU HIGH WITH TERASA AND IN THE VIDIN CREATMENT FOR THE FORESTIGATION OF THE…
2 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 28 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 130,000
Apartment rental business for sale in Palanga! Next to Palanga, Kunigi, in a cozy „R Rainbo…
2 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 204,000
IN THE KUNIGIN, ALL GREETS FOR THE SIGNAL BUY. FULL EQUIPMENT, WITH ALL REQUIREMENTS WHITE,…
3 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 37 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 139,000
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 119,500
In the land of water and wind, in Svencele, all free souls are waiting for a cozy and modern…
3 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 215,800
In the land of water and wind, in Svencele, all free souls are waiting for a cozy and modern…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 54,500
SECRET - SECOND HOUSE „Padange Valley“ is a great choice for first housing. Small areas, bu…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 78,000
SECRET - SECOND HOUSE Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Hi…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 52,500
SECOND HOUSE- ANTRAS ETAPAS Apartment with 20 sqm yard. =========<1<>G1><>…

