Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Šilutė District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kintu seniunija, Lithuania

Kintai
2
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Muize, Lithuania
House
Muize, Lithuania
136 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,000
SODY WITH HA LAND SILLION, WINTS SEN., FISHING KINTS K. 1 Want to break away from the hustle…
5 room housein Muize, Lithuania
5 room house
Muize, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 310,000
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Šturmai village (former Memel region) For sale is …
Housein Minija, Lithuania
House
Minija, Lithuania
452 m² Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
EXCLUSIVE POSSIBILITY TO SIGN THE COMMPLECTION OF THE POILS HOME MINIUM (MING ... IN SOME, S…

Properties features in Kintu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir