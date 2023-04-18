Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kernaves seniunija, Lithuania

Housein Kryziauka I, Lithuania
House
Kryziauka I, Lithuania
64 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
Homestead is sold in the heartfelt district, Kernaw's old, in the village of Cross I. There…

