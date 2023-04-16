Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Siauliai County
Kelmes rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Jasiske, Lithuania
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
IN THE WAY, ERDMS AND YOUTH LIVING HOUSE IS SELECTED. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, SHOP, SCHOOL, TVE…
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
395 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
Homestead for sale with 12 hectares of land in Kelmö, Kuzokai, near the Tinderen Regional Pa…
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 23,000
IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY OF THE WAY, PAGE HOUSE HOUSE. IS DU AUTHORIZATION IN THE FIR…
House
Jasiske, Lithuania
315 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 84,000
IN THE WAY, WE WILL SELL THE CENTRE OF THE CITY, AND THE HOME LIVING. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, S…
3 room apartment
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 38,000
IN THE ROAD, THE ERDUS 78.75 KV.M WAS WITH THE LAND SKLYP, WILL BE AND GUARGE =========<1…
House
Sventragiai, Lithuania
71 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 21,000
Kelmos r. Šventra k. (On the road Kražai-Carclones), about 4 km from Kraži mst. a 2.4…
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
158 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
The homestead is for permanent life, business and relaxation. The homestead is at: Pa & scar…
Villa Villa
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Farm with land and buildings for saleAddress: Strawberry 3, Wetlands, Šaukenian sen.,…
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
299 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 44,000
The homestead is located in the southwestern part of the district of Kelm, about 3 km from t…
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
572 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Business object for sale ( Part of the business ) with living rooms The price is given with …
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
58 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,100
Part of the house for rest and lasting life The house was built in 1890 and stands in a rela…
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
In the central part of the city of origin, non-residential destinations are sold, with a tot…
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
52 m²
€ 12,000
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
