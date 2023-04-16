Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

13 properties total found
Housein Jasiske, Lithuania
House
Jasiske, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
IN THE WAY, ERDMS AND YOUTH LIVING HOUSE IS SELECTED. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, SHOP, SCHOOL, TVE…
Housein Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
395 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
Homestead for sale with 12 hectares of land in Kelmö, Kuzokai, near the Tinderen Regional Pa…
Housein Tytuvenai, Lithuania
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 23,000
IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY OF THE WAY, PAGE HOUSE HOUSE. IS DU AUTHORIZATION IN THE FIR…
Housein Jasiske, Lithuania
House
Jasiske, Lithuania
315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 84,000
IN THE WAY, WE WILL SELL THE CENTRE OF THE CITY, AND THE HOME LIVING. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, S…
3 room apartmentin Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 38,000
IN THE ROAD, THE ERDUS 78.75 KV.M WAS WITH THE LAND SKLYP, WILL BE AND GUARGE =========<1…
Housein Sventragiai, Lithuania
House
Sventragiai, Lithuania
71 m² Number of floors 1
€ 21,000
Kelmos r. Šventra k. (On the road Kražai-Carclones), about 4 km from Kraži mst. a 2.4…
Housein Tytuvenai, Lithuania
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
158 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
The homestead is for permanent life, business and relaxation. The homestead is at: Pa & scar…
Villa Villain Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Villa Villa
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
1 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Farm with land and buildings for saleAddress: Strawberry 3, Wetlands, Šaukenian sen.,…
Housein Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
299 m² Number of floors 2
€ 44,000
The homestead is located in the southwestern part of the district of Kelm, about 3 km from t…
Housein Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
572 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Business object for sale ( Part of the business ) with living rooms The price is given with …
Housein Tytuvenai, Lithuania
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
58 m² Number of floors 1
€ 16,100
Part of the house for rest and lasting life The house was built in 1890 and stands in a rela…
Housein Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
In the central part of the city of origin, non-residential destinations are sold, with a tot…
Housein Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
52 m²
€ 12,000
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…

