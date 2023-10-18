Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Villa Villa
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Farm with land and buildings for saleAddress: Strawberry 3, Wetlands, Šaukenian sen., Kelm d…
€750,000

Properties features in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir