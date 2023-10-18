Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
IN THE ROAD, THE ERDUS 78.75 KV.M WAS WITH THE LAND SKLYP, WILL BE AND GUARGE =========<1<>G…
€36,800
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Jasiske, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
CLMUS HOUSE 199.75 KV.M. ROAD CITY! PATOG IN LIFE! =========<1<>G======= Do you want p…
€240,000
House with garage in Jasiske, Lithuania
House with garage
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WAY, ERDMS AND YOUTH LIVING HOUSE IS SELECTED. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, SHOP, SCHOOL, TVE…
€125,000
House with Furnace heating in Jasiske, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WAY, WE WILL SELL THE CENTRE OF THE CITY, AND THE HOME LIVING. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, S…
€84,000
Villa Villa in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Villa Villa
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Farm with land and buildings for saleAddress: Strawberry 3, Wetlands, Šaukenian sen., Kelm d…
€750,000
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead is located in the southwestern part of the district of Kelm, about 3 km from t…
€44,000
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 572 m²
Number of floors 2
Business object for sale ( Part of the business ) with living rooms The price is given with …
€350,000
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
In the central part of the city of origin, non-residential destinations are sold, with a tot…
€36,000
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
€12,000

Properties features in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

