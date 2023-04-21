Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 36,000
2 ROOMS WERE WITH THE ROUTH RENOVED NAME! Great location, next to bus station, several schoo…
3 room apartment in Vilainiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilainiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,000
SELLED WERE WITH LOSS KIEM, MELIORATORS G. 2, VILAIN K., POWER RAJ. SAV. Address – Meliora…
2 room apartment in Krakes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 26,000
SELLED WERE A HAPPY MEMES G. 4, CHAIN. Address – Lowers g. 4-16, Chairs; Total area – 41.4…
3 room apartment in Krakes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 43,900
SELLED BUTAS, LIGHT G. IN CHANGES. Address – Noise g. 7, Chairs; Total area – 54.50 sq. M. …
2 room apartment in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 36,000
SELLED BUTAS, J. BASANAVIUM G. IN CHANGES. RENOVATED HOUSE. POSSIBILITY TO BUY EXAMPLES (RBM…
3 room apartment in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 50,000
SELLED BUTAS, J. BASANAVIUM G. 81, IN THE CHAIN. Address – J. Basanavičius g.81-35, Chairs…
2 room apartment in Janusava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Janusava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 48,000
3 room apartment in Krakes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 55,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
1 room apartment in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 17,000
2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 52,000
SELECTED PUTES SURMONATED BUY NOT LIGHT CENTRO P.LIGH G. IN THE CHAIN ! This apartment for t…
3 room apartment in Stasine, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Stasine, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 44,000
APARTMENT FOR SALE IN THE PUBLIC ALEAN AT THE CHAIRS. DOMINA CHANGE TO THE 2 ROOM APARTMENT,…
2 room apartment in Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 26,900
AUTHENTIC APARTMENT FOR SALE This is a unique apartment on the island, inside which you wil…

Properties features in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

