Houses for sale in Kedainiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMAIN CITY. POSSIBLE CHANGE WITH THE ADOPTION TO THE EQUIPMEN…
House in Justinava, Lithuania
House
Justinava, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 14,000
SODO SKLYP WITH HOME CHAIN (JUSTICAL SODES ) Address: Sodyras g. 96, Chairs; Plot area: 7.21…
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
121 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
HOUSE FOR CENTRAL CITY CENTRE GENERAL INFORMATION: •Janusha g. 14, Chairs; •Asphalt access; …
House in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
House
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,900
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT - BUILDING J. BASANAVIUM G. IN THE CHAIN! ==========GTAG1> ADVANT…
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
301 m² Number of floors 1
€ 92,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN CHAIRS. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Grunwald g.7, Kėdainiai ; • Unpassed street…
House in Tubiai, Lithuania
House
Tubiai, Lithuania
1 455 m² Number of floors 5
€ 50,000
PUTIN INVESTMENT!!!INDICATED NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED 5 HIGHS MANUFACTURING WITH A PROJECT WE AR…
House in Justinava, Lithuania
House
Justinava, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
FOR SALE NEW CONSTRUCTION, PARTIAL FRIGHTNESS HOUSE IN JUSTINAVA GARDENS. ABILITY TO INSTALL…

