Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Kedainiai
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kedainiai, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 36,000
2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 52,000
SELECTED PUTES SURMONATED BUY NOT LIGHT CENTRO P.LIGH G. IN THE CHAIN ! This apartment for t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir