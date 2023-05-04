Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kazlu Rudos seniunija, Lithuania

House in Pinciskes, Lithuania
House
Pinciskes, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 37,000
House in Berziniske, Lithuania
House
Berziniske, Lithuania
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
House in Kazlai I, Lithuania
House
Kazlai I, Lithuania
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
House in Bebruliske, Lithuania
House
Bebruliske, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 30,000
House in Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
House
Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000

