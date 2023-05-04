Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Kazlu Rudos seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
House in Pinciskes, Lithuania
House
Pinciskes, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 37,000
House in Berziniske, Lithuania
House
Berziniske, Lithuania
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
House in Kazlai I, Lithuania
House
Kazlai I, Lithuania
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
3 room apartment in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 45,000
House in Bebruliske, Lithuania
House
Bebruliske, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 30,000
House in Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
House
Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000

Properties features in Kazlu Rudos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go