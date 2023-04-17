Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

Kazlu Ruda
4
10 properties total found
Housein Pinciskes, Lithuania
House
Pinciskes, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,000
Housein Berziniske, Lithuania
House
Berziniske, Lithuania
486 m² Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
SIZE TO BE SIZE IN THE FORESTIGATION OF THE MIXTURE WITH THE SELD OF THE SURVEILLANCE WITH B…
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,000
PART OF THE HOME WITH 2.7th c. I SEPARATE KIEMU, IN RAMIOJ. MADE CAPITAL REMON. HEATING AND…
Housein Kazlai I, Lithuania
House
Kazlai I, Lithuania
245 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 25 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILD --------------------------------…
3 room apartmentin Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,000
GERA INVESTICIA! CAN BE EQUEED BY DU BUTUS! Spacious and bright rooms for sale that can be m…
Housein Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,900
If you dream of a residential house or just a holiday lodge surrounded by forest areas, this…
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…
Housein Bebruliske, Lithuania
House
Bebruliske, Lithuania
116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 30,000
IN THE FRAMEWORK, A HOUSE IS SELDED WITH THE LAND SECTION ----------------------------------…
Housein Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
House
Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
213 m² Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Amazing homestead with 35. Century for sale. Plot. In 2020 a large house ( was built in 1932…
Housein Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
486 m² Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
SALE OF PRIVATE GARDEN IN FOREST EDUCATION - ACTION OF RURAL TOURISM BUSINESS WITH BANKWISH …

Properties features in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir