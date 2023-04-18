Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania

4 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,000
PART OF THE HOME WITH 2.7th c. I SEPARATE KIEMU, IN RAMIOJ. MADE CAPITAL REMON. HEATING AND…
Housein Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,900
If you dream of a residential house or just a holiday lodge surrounded by forest areas, this…
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…
Housein Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
486 m² Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
SALE OF PRIVATE GARDEN IN FOREST EDUCATION - ACTION OF RURAL TOURISM BUSINESS WITH BANKWISH …
