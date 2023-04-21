Lithuania
2
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kauno miesto savivaldybe
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kauno miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania
Kaunas
162
Apartment
162 properties total found
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
101 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 180,000
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 189,999
EXCLUSIVE SIGNATED IN THE GREAT, UNICAL LOCATION, FISHING G., NATURAL IN APSUPTY! ITIN PUTI …
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 83,500
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 239,999
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 86,500
IN ONE OF THE COUNCIL OF THE POPULAR, 2 ROOMS, 48.15 KV.M.! •In the song, next to „IKI Scent…
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
22 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 69,000
WE ARE THINKING THE CENTREATMENT OF THE CITY OF THE COUNCIL, THE HIGH GATIVE, IS SELLED FOR …
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 124,000
3 ROOMS WERE IN THE GREAT CHALLENGE - IN THE WALLEN !!! You will reach the city center or t…
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
83 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 121,000
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 249,999
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
64 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 95,000
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
82 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 95,000
THE EBRD 4 NEPEREINING ROOMS WAS IN THE PUTION PLACE!!! If you want to live in a fully equi…
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
70 m²
2/12 Floor
€ 108,000
An economical four-room apartment is for sale in a very comfortable location! Great location…
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale a neat 3-room apartment in Panemune! Apartment for sale in an ultra-separated and…
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
85 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 155,000
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
77 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 193,000
Now, as never before, we desire to live closer to nature. The closed courtyard is surrounded…
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 117,000
A new construction apartment with a terrace is for sale! New construction apartment for sal…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 55,900
TWO ROOMS WERE IN HEATING!!! 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE RITCH OF RITCHEN, IN MILAIN. STRATEGISLLY V…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 137,000
64 sq. M. m. two-room apartment A. Strapo g. Apartment charges are low - gas heating - auton…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
31 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 105,000
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 78,000
SELLED IN THE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE SONGS, INDUSTRIAL PR. BUTE PERFORMED CAPITAL REMON, brand …
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 159,000
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 98,400
---------------------Specially cozy and bright apartment ------------------- --------------…
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
99 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
3/12 Floor
€ 62,500
RESIDENT SURRANTED IN THE SILAIN RAJON -----------------------------------------------------…
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 77,000
SELLED 2K. BUTH WITH THE TRANSFER IN THE ALREADY! BUTI PRINESS MEMBLE GAR! BUY IN THE WINDIN…
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 129,999
UNICIAL 1 ROOM BUY, IN THE COUNCIL OLD SENAMI, RAMIOJE GATER!!! ADVANTAGE: •Historical and …
8 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
8 Number of rooms
299 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 249,000
For sale St. Gertrude g. 3 uncoated 300 sq. M. m. m. m. brick house attic. The attic windows…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 75,500
For sale 2k. apartment, 50.08 sq.m., White BC, Heat, Kaunas BUTO DESCRIPTION: - Number of …
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 39,000
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
154 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 649,000
In the castle, one of Kaunas’s most beautiful and cohesive projects, near Nemuno and Neries,…
