  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kauno miesto savivaldybe
  5. Kaunas

Pool Residential properties for sale in Kaunas, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,000
House for sale J.Newal g. In the villa near the city center. _______________________________…

Properties features in Kaunas, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
