Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Pool Residential properties for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

Karmelava
8
Vilkija
5
Zapyskis
5
Kulautuva
4
Vandziogala
4
Babtai
1
Ezerelis
1
2 properties total found
Housein Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
IN THE LEAVESTIGATION, A.MERK'S GATVES, A HOUSE ISSUED IN THE LOSS OF NET 34 ARS IN THE SECT…
Housein Domeikava, Lithuania
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 499,999
PROBANGUS HOUSE IN DOMAIN WITH 24 acres of plot!!! EXCLUSIVE AND PRACTICE FOR EXPLANATORY - …

Properties features in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir