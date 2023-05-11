Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
SELLED HOUSE IN DOMAIND. Great connection to the city of Kaunas and vending machines with ot…
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
House for sale J.Newal g. In the villa near the city center. _______________________________…
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
A LIVING HOUSE WITH 25 ARS LAND SECTION IN THE CITY OF GIRD RUNDS, SOME. THIS IS A PUTION VA…
House in Domeikava, Lithuania
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 499,999
PROBANGUS HOUSE IN DOMAIN WITH 24 acres of plot!!! EXCLUSIVE AND PRACTICE FOR EXPLANATORY - …

