Apartments for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

281 property total found
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
€164,900
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
THE CLASSIC VERY EBRDING LUBOM WERE IN THE JOIN OF THE TWO ROOM, IN THE GREEN. GOOD RELEASE …
€119,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
SELDED FOR FOREST G. 23, KAUNO M. CENTRE NEW STATES WE ARE A 2 ROOM WITH A CASE VIRTUVE. AD…
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/9
€66,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
€81,000
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
€107,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€33,900
1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/5
€59,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
A warm and cozy 3-room apartment is for sale in the heart of the Songawa. Nearby PC SAVAS, …
€99,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
€78,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/9
€69,500
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/2
€157,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
€69,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
€200,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
€81,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/6
€59,900
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 9/9
€127,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 28.64 sq.m. one-room apartment in Medcashio, High Shine, Kaunas BUTO DESCRIPTION: …
€46,000
3 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/12
3 kmbr for sale. 71.50 sq.m. apartment Friendship g., Singer, Kaunas BUTO DESCRIPTION: . …
€88,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/5
€49,999
2 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/3
2 ROOMS BUY IN THE OLD, JABLONSKIO G., KAUNE! PUTI LOCACY PLACE: Various cultural sites, cat…
€144,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/9
€98,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/5
SELDED FOR TWO ROOMS DO NOT HAVE A GARLIAV PARK GENERAL INFORMATION Apartment two rooms Th…
€45,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/5
SELLED ERDVUS, GOOD EXPLANATION 4 ROOMS BUYED IN THE UKMERGY G., KAUNE ===========<1><>GTAG…
€97,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale 50.29 sq.m. 2 kmbr. apartment in Northern BC, Mountainides, Kaunas BUTO DESCRIPTIO…
€65,000
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy and tidy 2-room apartment for sale A.Juozapavičius g. Cozy rationally sailed with a ful…
€95,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Lanciunava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Lanciunava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/4
THE ERDVUS FOR SALE, QUALITY 2 ROOMS BUYED BY STUOBRS G., LANGUAGE, SUCCESS R. SELLED IN THE…
€39,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
SELDED FOR FOREST G. 23, KAUNO M. CENTRE NEW STATES WE ARE A 2 ROOM WITH A CASE VIRTUVE. AD…
€280,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/4
€179,999
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock, with Apartment door from steel in Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock, with Apartment door from steel
Veiveriai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
THE ERDVUS 2 ROOMS BUY STADION G., IN THE PRAYER. COUNTRY RENEWED PARK WITH WATER TELCIN AND…
€43,000

