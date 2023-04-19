Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kartenos seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT AND COMFORTED LIFE SIGN 81 KV. M KOTEDG IN THE HOLIDAY ! _________…
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 78,067
SELLED IN THE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE SONGS, INDUSTRIAL PR. BUTE PERFORMED CAPITAL REMON, brand …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 298,000
IN THE GATVER OF BLACK, ECONOMICINIS, QUALITY EQUIPMENT, YOUTH AND FUNCTIONAL SELECTED BLOOD…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 102,279
5 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 114 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 219,999
CLASS OF THE ELD, HEAT, LIGHT 5 ROOMS WERE THROUGH DU HIGH, GREAT EBRD, SUREED TO LIVE FAMIL…
Housein Miskiniai, Lithuania
House
Miskiniai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
1 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 16 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 30,500
Apartment for investment or life! Next to the student town, PC „Molas“, nearby Panemune hea…
Housein Rokai, Lithuania
House
Rokai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
1 room apartmentin Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 31,753
PUTION VARIANA INVESTMENT ------------------------------------------------------------------…
Housein Pabaiskas, Lithuania
House
Pabaiskas, Lithuania
57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
THE UKMERGY RAJONE, THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY, ISSUED TO SODY WITH 15th A SKLYPU GENERAL INFO…
Housein Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
66 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,999
IN LIFE CITY, BUT EXPLANATORY PLACE FOR THE POILSIAN? THAND THIS LOCATION AS ONLY YOU ! VOS …
Housein Kariotiskes, Lithuania
House
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…

