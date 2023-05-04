Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Karsakiskio seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
House in Kakunai, Lithuania
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 14,900
House in Kakunai, Lithuania
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 20,800
House in Naujikai, Lithuania
House
Naujikai, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,700
House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 82,000

Properties features in Karsakiskio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go