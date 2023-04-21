Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

Karmelava
1
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 63,800
SELLED 2 K. BUTH IN THE DAY ADVANTAGE: Apartment inner, bright with good aura! Neat, superv…
2 room apartment in Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 88,900
SELLED IN THE SONG OF 2 ROOMS, PARTICAN G. BUTE PERFORMED CAPITAL REMON, brand new electrica…
2 room apartment in Martinava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Martinava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 99,000
NOT LET THE PROFIT OF THE PRICE, THE DVIOUS ROOMS ARE EQUIPED!!! --------------------------…
3 room apartment in Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 80,700
PROCEDURE 3 ROOMS WITH 2 BALKONES !!! RELEASE PUTION WITH ALL CITY REMEMBER, GREIT CONCERNI…
2 room apartment in Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 91,780
IN THE SAYING OF THE PROPULIAR IN THE WAY - A NEW STATEMENT LIVING A LOT OF MULTIPLE COMMPLE…
4 room apartment in Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 188,439
IN THE SAYING OF THE PROPULIAR IN THE WAY - THE LIFE OF THE NEW STATES MANY COMMPLICS! PUTIO…
3 room apartment in Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 112,000
IN THE SAYING OF THE PROPULIAR IN THE WAY - THE LIFE OF THE NEW STATES MANY COMMPLICS! PUTIO…

