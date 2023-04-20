Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Kamaju seniunija, Lithuania

Kamajai
1
2 properties total found
Housein Azubaliai, Lithuania
House
Azubaliai, Lithuania
117 m² Number of floors 2
€ 29,900
Rocking district, in the village of quiz, is sold in beautiful and cozy homestead, where you…
Housein Kamajai, Lithuania
House
Kamajai, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 22,500
Two adjacent home estate plots are sold in the center of the Kamaj town, with buildings in t…

Properties features in Kamaju seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir